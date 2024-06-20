Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EDS Applauds Select Committee Report Confirming Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environment Select Committee today reported back on the Hauraki Gulf / Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill. The Committee has recommended that the Bill be passed with minor amendments. The bill will create 12 new high protection areas, 5 new seafloor protection areas and 2 extensions to existing marine reserves. The boundaries of the areas to be protected are unchanged from those initially set out in the Bill.

“I am absolutely delighted with the Select Committee report which confirms the creation of significantly increased marine protection in the Hauraki Gulf,” said EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart.

“It’s also great to see that the Committee’s recommendations are unanimous indicating strong cross party support for the initiative. That reflects commitments made by the PM to EDS and others that government will support the Bill.

“The areas to be protected are all ecologically important in their own right, but collectively they will help restore the overall productivity of the Gulf, including enhancing fish production.

“It’s more than a decade since a group of iwi and stakeholder representatives, including EDS, first got together to develop a pathway to restore the Hauraki Gulf to its former glory. That the collectively agreed Sea Change Tai Timu Tai Pari proposals have endured is testament to the robustness of that early collaborative process.

“Today marks a historic turning point for the Hauraki Gulf. I would like to thank all those who have worked hard over the years to achieve this major win for the environment," concluded Ms Peart.

You can view the full Select Committee report here: https://selectcommittees.parliament.nz/view/SelectCommitteeReport/2de5d76f-2fac-41f9-5af4-08dc90b8775a

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 