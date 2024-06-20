EDS Applauds Select Committee Report Confirming Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection

The Environment Select Committee today reported back on the Hauraki Gulf / Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill. The Committee has recommended that the Bill be passed with minor amendments. The bill will create 12 new high protection areas, 5 new seafloor protection areas and 2 extensions to existing marine reserves. The boundaries of the areas to be protected are unchanged from those initially set out in the Bill.

“I am absolutely delighted with the Select Committee report which confirms the creation of significantly increased marine protection in the Hauraki Gulf,” said EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart.

“It’s also great to see that the Committee’s recommendations are unanimous indicating strong cross party support for the initiative. That reflects commitments made by the PM to EDS and others that government will support the Bill.

“The areas to be protected are all ecologically important in their own right, but collectively they will help restore the overall productivity of the Gulf, including enhancing fish production.

“It’s more than a decade since a group of iwi and stakeholder representatives, including EDS, first got together to develop a pathway to restore the Hauraki Gulf to its former glory. That the collectively agreed Sea Change Tai Timu Tai Pari proposals have endured is testament to the robustness of that early collaborative process.

“Today marks a historic turning point for the Hauraki Gulf. I would like to thank all those who have worked hard over the years to achieve this major win for the environment," concluded Ms Peart.

You can view the full Select Committee report here: https://selectcommittees.parliament.nz/view/SelectCommitteeReport/2de5d76f-2fac-41f9-5af4-08dc90b8775a

