Government Can’t Put Cancer Treatment On The Credit Card

Monday, 24 June 2024, 11:18 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union understands that the Government is today making an announcement of additional funding for medicines and is urging them to ensure that it is funded through a reprioritisation of spending, not loaded onto the taxpayer credit card.

Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Promising a funding boost for Pharmac would be a good start, but Nicola Willis needs to front up on where the money will come from. Every household is already paying nearly $5k a year in interest on government debt, so whipping out the credit card isn’t an option.

“Peter Jackson doesn’t need another handout. Scrapping corporate welfare, including film and gaming subsidies, would more than save enough to cover the cost of life-saving treatments.

“National boxed themselves into a corner by pledging to break the Pharmac model and fund specific medicines. The Government must let common sense prevail and a provide generous boost to Pharmac funded by cutting wasteful spending. There’s more than enough room for savings to ensure that there is sufficient funding to get far enough down Pharmac’s wishlist to fund the cancer drugs, and other medicines, that New Zealanders desperately need.”

