Submissions Open On International Treaty Examinations Relating To The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework For Prosperity

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is inviting public submissions on four international treaty examinations relating to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) and the accompanying National Interest Analysis.

The four agreements are:

· Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity Agreement Relating to Supply Chain Resilience—a Supply Chain Agreement focusing on improving the resilience of supply chains across the region, including crisis response.

· Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity Agreement Relating to a Clean Economy—a Clean Economy Agreement focusing on climate action at a regional level, including through facilitation of green investment flows.

· Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity Agreement Relating to a Fair Economy—a Fair Economy Agreement that seeks to improve the business environment in IPEF markets by addressing corruption, reinforcing rule of law and improving transparency in tax administration.

· Agreement on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework For Prosperity—an overarching Agreement on IPEF that establishes an IPEF Council at ministerial level to oversee the full IPEF architecture and work programmes.

The National Interest Analysis, which covers the four agreements, is also part of the committee’s international treaty examinations. Submissions can be made on each of the four international treaty examinations.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think.

Submissions on the treaty examinations are due by 11.59pm on Thursday, 18 July 2024.

