Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cuts At Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission A Step Backwards For Diversity & Inclusion In The NZ Public Service

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

Following the disestablishment of the Pay Equity Taskforce and in response to government savings requirements the Commission has today announced it is removing jobs from teams responsible for diversity and inclusion work.

Te Kawa Mataaho, Public Service Commission today released its final decisions to meet the Government’s demand to cut spending by 7.5%. The decisions see a net loss of 28 roles, including in teams working on gender and ethnic pay initiatives.

These are the teams leading work on important initiatives like the gender pay action plan, removing gender and ethnic pay gaps, and improving outcomes for disadvantaged groups.

"You need a public service that’s representative of the community they serve, if they’re going to serve that community well. Downsizing the teams delivering public service-wide strategies and work programmes to make our services more diverse and more representative is a massive step backwards."

"Once again, we see the flawed logic of the Government’s spending cuts which will only undermine its ability to achieve the very outcomes it talks so loudly about," said Kerry Davies.

The Commission is also shedding experts across its workforce, communications and senior leadership teams as part of the reductions.

"Driving a more efficient and representative public service is what these roles are all about. The end result of all this will be a public service unable to deliver the quality public services New Zealanders need."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 