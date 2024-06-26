Save The Children Calls For Government To Urgently Implement Royal Commission Recommendations

Save the Children is appealing to the Government to urgently implement the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care and Faith-Based Institutions and provide redress and healing support to survivors.

While the report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry has not yet been made public, Save the Children Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey says the testimonies from survivors reveal the brutal and shocking abuse that children suffered at the hands of the State or faith-based institutions.

"We cannot lose sight of the fact that these were children that were subjected to such cruel and degrading abuse. For some children it was relentless and lasted many years. And for the survivors of this abuse, the suffering has lasted a lifetime.

"Nor can we lose sight of the fact that children were horrifically abused by the adults that were entrusted to care for them, often in positions of power, and predominantly in paid positions to do so. Paid by the State or a faith-based institution.

"We would like to acknowledge the bravery of survivors that have spoken up about the abuse they suffered. We also acknowledge that in doing this, survivors have been retraumatised in the retelling of their experiences of abuse and suffering.

"As adults they have used the voice that was denied or ignored as a child."

Ms Southey says the voices of survivors, including those who may no longer be with us today, must be honoured.

"It is now the responsibility of the State and faith-based institutions to acknowledge the harm that was done to these children and to provide redress and healing to support the survivors.

"The learnings and recommendations or the Inquiry must be actioned without delay.

"While the Royal Commission of Inquiry looked into historic abuse, we know that too many children in State care continue to be harmed - an unacceptable reality. The right of every child to be protected from harm in State care must be guaranteed and we hope that by addressing the systemic failings of the past, we may be able to protect the rights of children in State care now and in the future.

"Rights are not nice to have they must be guaranteed to all children whether living with their families or being cared for by the State, regardless of gender, ethnicity, wealth, ability or disability."

About Save the Children NZ:

Save the Children works in 120 countries across the world. The organisation responds to emergencies and works with children and their communities to ensure they survive, learn and are protected.

Save the Children NZ currently supports international programmes in Fiji, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. Areas of work include child protection, education and literacy, disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation, and alleviating child poverty.

