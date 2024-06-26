First Steps Towards Greater High Seas Protection

Australia has taken the first step towards greater high seas protection by tabling the Global Ocean Treaty in its Parliament this week, and Greenpeace Aotearoa says New Zealand should follow suit.

Agreed in June last year, the UN Ocean Treaty paves the way for the creation of vast marine sanctuaries on the high seas and is a tool for stemming the current ocean crisis. New Zealand was an early signer of the Treaty which can only come into force after being formally ratified by 60 UN member countries.

By tabling the Treaty in its Parliament yesterday, Australia set in motion the steps needed for its ratification process. Greenpeace spokesperson Niamh O’Flynn says getting the Global Ocean Treaty across the line was a huge win for people-power and a vital step in progressing meaningful, collective, ocean protection on the high seas, but we need countries like New Zealand to step up and keep the momentum going as Australia has done.

"Imagine vast swathes of the world’s oceans safe from destructive industrial fishing practices like bottom trawling and the emerging threat of deep sea mining, huge areas on the high seas where marine life from corals to whales and seabirds like the Antipodean Albatross can thrive.

"To get there, we need to keep up the momentum by passing the Treaty into law. We urge the New Zealand Government to ratify the Treaty and to back the creation of global marine sanctuaries - including in the vibrant and diverse waters between Australia and Aotearoa that are home to whales,, corals, and seabirds. "Australia’s announcement comes as governments meet to discuss the Global Ocean Treaty at the UN in New York for the first time since its agreement. The meeting will focus on how the treaty can be brought to life.

