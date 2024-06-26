Fabric Of NZ’s Social Security System Unravels As Govt Axes More Than 1400 Roles

The fabric of New Zealanders’ social security system is being unravelled by Government spending cuts meaning children, young people, workers, those who are injured and others will find they will no longer get the support they need, the PSA said today.

The Government is axing more than 1400 roles across three critical agencies - Oranga Tamariki, ACC and the Ministry of Social Development. Final decisions announced today will see the following net reduction in roles:

- 419 - Oranga Tamariki

- 300 - ACC

- 86 - Ministry of Social Development (bringing total roles cut at MSD to around 700)

"The cumulative effect of these cuts will see more than 1400 roles going from vital support services that hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders rely on," said Fleur Fitzsimons, Assistant Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

ACC and Oranga Tamariki today announced final decisions for the overall structure of both agencies to meet the Government’s spending cuts, while the Ministry of Social Development unveiled final decisions on its latest restructuring proposal.

"This is a dark day for our social welfare safety net which was once the admired the world over," said Fitzsimons.

"ACC, MSD and Oranga Tamariki are the three pillars of New Zealand’s social security system. All New Zealanders at some stage of our lives have been supported by these agencies.

"The Government is blind to the impacts the erosion of these pillars will have on New Zealanders, young and old. These costs will be felt for generations to come.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Our heart goes out to all impacted workers and their families, whose lives have been disrupted by these callous and dangerous cuts, which are more driven by ideology than the values we hold dear as a nation to support each other."

Ministry of Social Development The significant cuts will see hundreds of people going from MSD, the very people who make the system work effectively for the hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders who need the support that MSD workers provide, said Fitzsimons.

"The cuts to MSD staffing are reckless at a time of rising need as job losses are increasing, people are struggling with the cost of living and as our ageing population grows.

"MSD staff also provide vital support to people coping with the aftermath of storms and floods. It makes no sense for the Government to be hollowing out the country’s ability to respond to adverse weather events and natural disasters," said Fitzsimons.

ACC

The loss of 300 roles at ACC will mean the agency charged with preventing injuries, supporting those recovering from injury and getting them back to work will not be able to perform its role due to this dangerous cost cutting exercise.

"We have seen in the past that ACC spending cuts mean declining claims, limiting client’s access to entitlements (like home care hours or home modifications) and returning injured people to work before they are ready."

The PSA is particularly concerned at the significant cuts to the Injury Prevention teams confirmed today.

"This is a vital area dealing with workplace safety, prevention of sexual violence, and road safety. This work is all about ensuring accidents and injuries don’t happen in the first place. A government so focused on reducing costs and ‘better outcomes’ should be investing more in these areas, not less," said Fleur Fitzsimons.

Oranga Tamariki ( see full PSA release here )

Tamariki, rangatahi, and whānau, will bear the brunt of the Government’s spending cuts at Oranga Tamariki - the agency charged with supporting children and young people at risk.

Jobs are being lost across the country including those supporting residential and youth justice facilities, more than 60 in the Māori, Partnerships and Communities team, the legal team, and those helping to improve the agency.

"These cuts will make the lives of children and young people worse," said Fitzsimons.

"It’s particularly disappointing that specialist Māori roles are still being removed as these people have unique skills working with whānau and are critical to the success of Oranga Tamariki," said Fitzsimons.

© Scoop Media

