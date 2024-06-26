Two Charged At Defence House RIMPAC Protest This Morning

Peace activists today staged a dramatic action inside Defence House in Wellington, in opposition to the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) troops to the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercises. Two protesters were arrested and were dragged through the lobby of Defence House to a waiting police van.

Ten activists staged a die-in at the security entry points to the offices of the NZDF, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, and the Ministry of Defence. Additional peace activists gathered inside the building and at the building’s entrances with banners and signs demanding an end to Aotearoa New Zealand’s participation in RIMPAC.

“We are calling on people around the country to let the Minister know that we want an end to all NZ participation in RIMPAC,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington and one of the participants in the die-in.

“In particular, we are horrified that the NZDF will be training alongside the Israeli Defence Force, which is responsible for the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The situation in Gaza is beyond despair; it is total devastation with 40,000+ dead from a relentless killing machine. That the NZDF is now going to learn from and share work with this same organisation is just sickening,”

“The NZ government claims to support international law, yet it is ignoring the International Court of Justice that requires all states take all reasonable steps to prevent genocide through urgent steps ensuring Israel complies with the ICJ's provisional measures. It is absolutely right and reasonable that New Zealand refuse to train with a country involved in an active genocide. It is the very least we could do given the circumstances.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Minister of Defence Judith Collins says NZ is not responsible for the RIMPAC guest list. She is correct; but New Zealand is responsible for the conduct of its own troops and that should include a very clear directive not to train alongside genocidal regimes. We can and should refuse the invitation.”

“Alongside Israel, the RIMPAC guest list also includes Indonesia and France. Both of those countries are currently engaged in brutal military occupations, of West Papua and Kanaky respectively, further cementing the reasons why the NZDF should not be involved in RIMPAC.”

“RIMPAC is a giant show of imperial force led by the US that takes place in and around the Hawai’ian islands - land that was illegally stolen from the Kanaka Ma’oli people and which remains occupied by the US. RIMPAC is a dangerous parade of military violence.”

“The Minister claims that NZ will benefit from the training. She is right. The decision to go to RIMPAC provides clear instructions to the NZDF: they will learn that it is OK to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity, and ignore international law and commonsense compassion.”

The two activists were charged with trespass and will face court in the coming weeks.

© Scoop Media

