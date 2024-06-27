New Zealand Uyghur Community Seek Action On Cultural Appropriation

"The Uyghur community is seeking action to stop hurtful appropriation of their under-threat culture," said Sam Vincent, spokesperson for Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa.

"We have written to the Minister for Ethnic Communities, Melissa Lee, about recent incidents where local authorities have backed cultural events involving Han Chinese dressing up as Uyghurs and performing Uyghur dance," Vincent said.

"When Uyghur people in China are arbitrarily detained for practising their culture, when their language is outlawed, their mosques are destroyed, and their children are taken away to be raised by the state, these events bring pain to the community," said Vincent.

"The Chinese government is covering up its genocide with lies about how it is integrating ethnic communities together," said Vincent. "We cannot allow the same deception to be played here in Aotearoa."

Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa's letter to the Minister proposes the following actions:

1. Develop a comprehensive plan to raise awareness of cultural appropriation within the public sector and in the community. This should include the production of educational and informative materials, as well as raising awareness initiatives.

2. Develop clear guidelines for cultural exchange and representation for the public sector and community organisations funded by the Ministry for Ethnic Communities.

3. Formally request government and non-government organisations involved in cultural initiatives to actively involve participating communities in decision-making processes regarding cultural events and performances to ensure they are consulted, and their voices are heard and respected.

4. Where concerns of cultural appropriation are raised, the Ministry should engage in dialogue with the parties and, if necessary to make change, bring organisations found to engage in cultural appropriation to public scrutiny.

"We expect a response and we will be following up with the Minister," said Vincent.

