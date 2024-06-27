Federated Farmers: Independent Methane Review Long Overdue

An independent review of New Zealand’s methane reduction targets is long overdue and will be welcome news for farmers, says Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford.

"The current methane reduction targets are incredibly divisive, highly political, and have no credible science to underpin them," Langford says.

"They’re completely unrealistic, totally unaffordable, and go much further than is needed to stop farmers' contribution to further warming.

"That’s why an urgent review of these methane reduction targets was one of Federated Farmers' 12 policy priorities for the new Government to help restore farmer confidence."

New Zealand’s current legislated methane targets would require an incredibly ambitious 10% reduction in methane by 2030 and a 24 to 47% reduction by 2050.

"Federated Farmers have opposed these targets from day one because we could see no way to reach them without simply shutting down farms," Langford says.

"The Government’s own modelling showed that achieving a 10% methane reduction by 2030 could see our sheep and beef production reduce by more than 20%.

"That would be a complete disaster for hard working farming families, rural communities, and the wider New Zealand economy."

Langford says farmers want to see a science-based approach that doesn’t ask farmers to go further than is required to avoid further increases to our warming impact.

"The current targets have never been supported by farmers because everyone felt they weren’t achievable or scientifically robust," Langford says.

"Federated Farmers are pleased to see the Government have moved quickly to announce this review to give farmers confidence that what they’re being asked to do is fair.

"Appointing a highly credible and independent panel of scientists is the right approach to take and Federated Farmers look forward to engaging in the process."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media