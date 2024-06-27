Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Submissions Now Open On The International Treaty Examinations Relating To ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 8:20 pm
Press Release: Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is inviting public submissions on two related international treaty examinations. The two agreements are:

• Second Protocol to Amend the Agreement Establishing the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area

• Exchange of Letters reaffirming an Agreement between the Government of New Zealand and the Government of Australia on the Application of the Agreement Establishing the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area

The National Interest Analysis, which covers both agreements, is also part of the committee’s examinations.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Submissions on the international treaty examinations are due by 11.59pm on Thursday, 18 July 2024.

