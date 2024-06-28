Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Engineering New Zealand Supports Shared Vision To Close Infrastructure Gap

Friday, 28 June 2024, 8:22 am
Press Release: Engineering New Zealand

Engineering New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Richard Templer welcomes a new report from the Helen Clark Foundation and WSP that recommends a shared vision and bipartisan support for infrastructure projects.

Bridging the Infrastructure Gap – Funding and financing for a resilient Aotearoa New Zealand was launched on Wednesday night, with both National and Labour talking about being open to a bipartisan approach to long term infrastructure.

“I’m really encouraged by what I’ve heard from both major parties regarding a bipartisan approach,” says Templer.

“A shared vision for infrastructure investment and a clear commitment to projects will serve Kiwis far better,” he says.

Templer says engineers have a core role in helping deliver a resilient New Zealand and that a shared vision for infrastructure investment will help the country access and use those skills.

“New Zealand is currently facing a shortfall of about 2,500 new engineers every year and uncertainty around major projects may be contributing to a deepening skills shortage, with engineers leaving overseas,” he says.

“We need to be growing our pool of skills and Engineering New Zealand is keen to support a solution. Just today we met with Minister Stanford about how we can help ensure our education system is configured to deliver the skills we need in engineering and other STEM subjects,” he says.

Templer thinks there’s never been a better time for a shared vision for infrastructure. “We need to build for our future. Commitment to a shared vision for infrastructure is a ‘win-win’ that would really allow our country to increase our productivity and resilience,” he says.

Notes:

Engineering New Zealand is New Zealand's professional body for engineers, with some 22,000 members. We represent – and regulate – our members. We also act as the Registration Authority for Chartered Professional Engineers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Engineering New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 