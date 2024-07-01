Live Exports: A Global Animal Welfare Crisis

Hamilton, 1 July 2024

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is puzzled by Agriculture Associate Minister Andrew Hoggard's announcement regarding public consultation on achieving high animal welfare standards throughout the live export process. It is unclear how meaningful feedback can be provided on proposals that are fundamentally flawed and unachievable.

New Zealand has set a new standard of animal welfare by introducing the ban, a legacy we are immensely proud of and must uphold. Reinstating live export with promises of high standards is akin to reversing women's voting rights while claiming to protect their well-being—a notion that is both absurd and unacceptable. High animal welfare cannot coexist with live exports.

Minister Hoggard and Federated Farmers argue that live exports were a significant revenue source for farmers and should be reinstated. However, this view neglects the substantial impact on New Zealand’s reputation as a global leader in animal welfare. Our clean, green image is worth billions and is a critical asset in international trade, particularly with markets like the United Kingdom and the European Union. Disturbing images and reports of mistreatment during live exports can damage this reputation, as demonstrated by Australia's experiences.

On top of that, the economic argument for live exports is significantly overstated. Live exports constitute only 0.6 percent of New Zealand’s primary sector exports. The financial impact of maintaining the ban is minimal compared to the potential damage to our reputation and subsequent economic consequences if the ban is lifted.

The ‘Gold Standard’ for live exports fails to acknowledge the inherent suffering animals endure during long-distance transport. Changing standards doesn’t alter the journey's length. Improvements in shipping conditions cannot mitigate the fundamental issues of stress, injury, disease, and the psychological impact of extended voyages. Unpredictable weather conditions, as seen in the tragic sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1 in 2020, further exacerbate these problems as well as climate change causing more extreme weather. The proposed welfare standards are insufficient to prevent such tragedies.

Welfare concerns extend beyond the sea voyage. Upon arrival, animals are no longer protected by New Zealand’s Animal Welfare Act, exposing them to harsh conditions in countries with lower welfare standards. Most live exports are destined for China, which lacks comprehensive animal welfare laws, as indicated by its low Animal Protection Index rating. Reversing the ban consigns animals to environments with inadequate care and increased suffering, undermining our ethical standards and international reputation. NZ live animal exporters are unable to influence how animals are treated once they disembark on foreign soil, even though it has been suggested otherwise.

AJP will work to create global pressure as other countries moving towards bans don't want to see NZ go backwards. Rob McNeil, Executive President comments "We are in talks with global animal organisations and political parties from around the world. The world is watching, and we cannot go backwards."

Reversing the live export ban holds huge risk. What's next—what else can we go backwards on? Upholding the ban aligns with our commitment to humane practices and maintains our reputation as a leader in animal welfare.

