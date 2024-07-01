Pay Equity Day Of Action: Today Care & Support Workers Will Rally Across Aotearoa

Today (Monday July 1), care and support workers will rally in locations across the country calling on the Government to fully fund a pay equity settlement.

The unions for care and support workers – E tū, PSA, and NZNO – are supporting public rallies in Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Timaru, Dunedin, and Invercargill.

1 July marks two years since the pay equity claim was initiated in 2022. It was recently filed at the Employment Relations Authority after significant delays and slow progress.

The claim has implications for thousands of people working in aged care, disability support, home support, and mental health and addictions, and hundreds of health and community services.

Day of Action: Fund pay equity for care and support workers now Rally times and locations Auckland Victoria Park, Auckland CBD 2pm Hamilton Meet at PSA office – 489 Anglesea street 1:30pm New Plymouth Meet at the new E tū office: 139 Powderham street 3pm Palmerston North The Square / Te Marae o Hine (next to The Verdict cafe) 12pm Wellington Heretaunga Boating Club, 138 The Esplanade, Pito-one (Petone) 1:30pm Nelson Meet at Nelson City Council – 110 Trafalgar Street 1:30pm Christchurch Hornby Club, 17 Carmen Road, Hornby 1:30pm Timaru Corner of Wai-Iti Road and Evans Street 1:30pm Dunedin Outside Median Mall, 285 George Street 12pm Invercargill Meet at E tū office, 33 Don street 1:45pm

