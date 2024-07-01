Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Pay Equity Day Of Action: Today Care & Support Workers Will Rally Across Aotearoa

Monday, 1 July 2024, 10:33 am
Press Release: Etu NZ

Today (Monday July 1), care and support workers will rally in locations across the country calling on the Government to fully fund a pay equity settlement.

The unions for care and support workers – E tū, PSA, and NZNO – are supporting public rallies in Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Timaru, Dunedin, and Invercargill.

1 July marks two years since the pay equity claim was initiated in 2022. It was recently filed at the Employment Relations Authority after significant delays and slow progress.

The claim has implications for thousands of people working in aged care, disability support, home support, and mental health and addictions, and hundreds of health and community services.

Day of Action: Fund pay equity for care and support workers now

Rally times and locations

AucklandVictoria Park, Auckland CBD2pm
HamiltonMeet at PSA office – 489 Anglesea street1:30pm
New PlymouthMeet at the new E tū office: 139 Powderham street3pm
Palmerston NorthThe Square / Te Marae o Hine (next to The Verdict cafe)12pm
WellingtonHeretaunga Boating Club, 138 The Esplanade, Pito-one (Petone)1:30pm
NelsonMeet at Nelson City Council – 110 Trafalgar Street1:30pm
ChristchurchHornby Club, 17 Carmen Road, Hornby1:30pm
TimaruCorner of Wai-Iti Road and Evans Street1:30pm
DunedinOutside Median Mall, 285 George Street12pm
InvercargillMeet at E tū office, 33 Don street1:45pm
