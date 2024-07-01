Wellington’s Woes Will Not Be Solved By More Bureaucracy

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union says a proposed merger of councils into a lite-Super City is not the solution for Wellington’s woes.

Commenting, Taxpayers’ Union Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren said:

“Sadly, this is not a simple case of ‘bigger is better’. Claims made by councillors that greater cost efficiencies will be achieved by a merger are not based in reality, as research by the Infrastructure Commission shows.

“A merger would add more managers and layers of bureaucracy on top of an already bloated system. We only need to point to what happened to Auckland. Who could possibly consider that a success?

“There is no question councils should work closer together to find better and more affordable ways of providing services and infrastructure. “However, New Zealand remains one of the most overly centralised countries in the world.

“It’s important not to keep making the same mistake over and over again when all the evidence points to diseconomies of scale once a council reaches a population of about 200,000, as broadly matched by the Ratepayers' Report and a study by TDB Economics, commissioned by Hutt City in 2013.

“Considering this proposal would see a population of about 440,000, these Wellington councillors and mayors in favour of a merger would be wise to reevaluate their position."

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

The Taxpayers' Union operates a 24-hour media line for comment on taxpayer issues. Representatives are available on (04) 282 0302.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

