Ministry Of Justice Must Sack Officials Who Threw Slurs At Researcher

Monday, 1 July 2024, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the insults and slurs which were hurled at a PhD researcher by officials at the Ministry of Justice, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“These bureaucrats might’ve been caught chucking demeaning insults at a researcher this time, but let’s not pretend this attitude is a one-off. Far too many officials think it is their job to hide official information to stop the public seeing how the sausage is made.

“Democracy requires transparency, and officials cannot be allowed to get away with sneering down their nose at members of the public. The Ministry of Justice needs to confirm those involved have been sacked.

“This needs to serve as notice across the Public Service. If you think it’s your right to gate-keep official information, you’re in the wrong job. Pack your bags.”

