Grey Power Says Urgent Action Needed To Deliver Pay Equity For Care And Support Workers

Grey Power is calling on the Government to fully fund a pay equity settlement for 65,000 care and support of workers in the wake of today’s nationwide rallies.

Grey Power President Gayle Chambers said care and support workers provided many older New Zealanders with the support they need to live in dignity and to enjoy a rewarding, safe and sustainable quality of life.

“Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders and their families benefit from the work of care and support workers, which has been historically undervalued because it is work carried out predominantly by women.

“It’s time the value of their work was fairly recognised in the pay equity settlement that has been in train for two years. We are calling on Health Minister Shane Reti to follow in the footsteps of the previous National Government to commit to funding the pay equity settlement.

“It’s been proven that care and support workers are being paid less than their skills, experience and level of responsibility warrant. All that’s required for this inequality to be fixed, is for the Government to set aside funding from their Budget contingency.

“Without a settlement, low pay and lack of recognition will see more workers leave a sector which is already struggling, making it harder for older New Zealanders to receive the care and support they need.

“Grey Power urges the Government to heed the message delivered by today’s rallies and do the right thing for care and support workers and the older New Zealanders they look after every day,” said Gayle Chambers.

