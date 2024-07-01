Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Grey Power Says Urgent Action Needed To Deliver Pay Equity For Care And Support Workers

Monday, 1 July 2024, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Grey Power New Zealand

Grey Power is calling on the Government to fully fund a pay equity settlement for 65,000 care and support of workers in the wake of today’s nationwide rallies.

Grey Power President Gayle Chambers said care and support workers provided many older New Zealanders with the support they need to live in dignity and to enjoy a rewarding, safe and sustainable quality of life.

“Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders and their families benefit from the work of care and support workers, which has been historically undervalued because it is work carried out predominantly by women.

“It’s time the value of their work was fairly recognised in the pay equity settlement that has been in train for two years. We are calling on Health Minister Shane Reti to follow in the footsteps of the previous National Government to commit to funding the pay equity settlement.

“It’s been proven that care and support workers are being paid less than their skills, experience and level of responsibility warrant. All that’s required for this inequality to be fixed, is for the Government to set aside funding from their Budget contingency.

“Without a settlement, low pay and lack of recognition will see more workers leave a sector which is already struggling, making it harder for older New Zealanders to receive the care and support they need.

“Grey Power urges the Government to heed the message delivered by today’s rallies and do the right thing for care and support workers and the older New Zealanders they look after every day,” said Gayle Chambers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Grey Power New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 