"A Demand For Justice" - Hundreds Rally For Pay Equity For Care And Support Workers

Photo/Supplied:PSA

Hundreds of people came together across the country today (Monday 1 July) at rallies calling on the Government to fully fund a pay equity settlement for care and support workers.

The three care and support unions, E tū, PSA, and NZNO, organised the rallies in Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Dunedin, and Invercargill.

Workers today to rally because it marks two years since the claim was initiated and no settlement has been reached. Care and support workers at the rallies called on the Government to recognise their value.

"Imagine a world where our work is truly valued, where our contributions are fairly compensated" said PSA delegate Pinky Kumawat in her speech from Wellington. "This isn't just a dream; it's a demand for justice."

In Wellington, NZNO delegate Anita Cook said, "Some of my colleagues regularly work 16 hours straight - some of them have even worked 24 hours straight. Vulnerable Kiwis depend on us for ensuring their well-being and livelihoods."

E tū delegate Cushla Rahman got a resounding response in Auckland when she asked her fellow workers: "Do you feel like me; undervalued, not appreciated, and underpaid?"

"Pay equity means that caregivers can afford to have a life outside of their job," said Cook. "And that means we have refreshed caregivers coming to work and giving their best. It means less burnout, less unplanned leave, and better care."

The claim affects 65,000 people working in disability support, aged residential care, home support, and mental health and addictions support. The unions have worked with employers and Government in good faith for two years to reach a settlement, providing extensive evidence that care and support workers are underpaid.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

