Government’s Q3 Action Plan Making Big Promises

Responding to the release of the coalition Government’s 2024 Q3 Action Plan, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“The Government’s Action Plan is making all the right noises. Working on a replacement for Three Waters, chugging along on RMA reform, and digging around in the nooks and crannies to find economy-choking red tape to slash.

“It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, and nothing sums that up better than the $1.2 billion for a pet project slush fund. But there’s plenty of steps in the right direction.

“The coalition is talking big on delivering its election-time promises to get New Zealand moving again. Kiwis look forward to seeing them putting those words into action.”

