AJP Advocates For Pound Transparency: Pawsitive Change Campaign Honours Benny

Hamilton, 3 July 2024

In April, an individual encountered a very terrified but gentle dog in the Oruarangi Road Reserve in Mangere, who they believed had been abandoned. They took the time to gain the dog's trust and wanted to adopt him. However, pound protocols prevented them from doing so. The dog was ultimately taken away, and their attempts to follow up on his well-being were met with bureaucratic obstacles and silence. Later, they found out that the dog was euthanised. This tragic outcome is all too common and must change. The dog has been given the name Benny and his life was taken tragically too soon.

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is deeply saddened to hear stories like Benny's, which highlight the flaws in our current system for handling impounded dogs. This experience at the Manukau Animal Shelter with Benny highlights the urgent need for reform.

In honor of Robbie, the face of the Pawsitive Change Campaign for the Animal Justice Party, who met a similar fate to Benny, and countless other dogs who have been taken from us too soon, the Animal Justice Party (AJP) is launching the Pawsitive Change Campaign to advocate for much-needed improvements to the Dog Control Act 1996. The campaign calls for mandatory, clear, and detailed reports on the number of dogs entering pounds, specifying how many are reunited with guardians, adopted, fostered, or euthanised, with each outcome clearly explained. By providing accurate data, AJP aims to highlight the need for increased funding and initiatives to prevent dogs from ending up in pounds and to better support those who do.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Danette Wereta, AJP General Secretary, emphasises that "with good reporting, we can see where to focus our efforts such as creating flexible payment options and enhanced contact methods to reunite more dogs with their guardians. As well as revising temperament testing procedures, and supporting foster programs to prevent unfair judgments of dogs in stressful situations." Wereta also added "It is crucial to ensure that euthanasia is a very last resort and is performed humanely by a veterinarian." AJP believes this transparency will also allow every Kiwi to get behind this issue in New Zealand and collectively make a difference in the lives of impounded dogs.

"We believe every dog deserves a chance at a happy life” said Wereta. “Stories like this show us that the current system is failing both the animals and the community members who want to help. It's heartbreaking for both Benny and the individual involved."

Through the Pawsitive Change Campaign, the AJP aims to bring about the necessary reforms to create a more compassionate and transparent process. With your help, AJP can fill more pups' stories with hope, leading to more wagging tails, happy reunions, and second chances.

About the Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ

AJP was registered in August 2023.

AJP is a political party dedicated to advocating for the rights, welfare, and protection of animals. Their mission is to create a society where animals are treated with respect, compassion, and consideration. Through active participation in the political landscape, they aim to drive policy changes that reflect their commitment to a more ethical and sustainable future.

© Scoop Media

