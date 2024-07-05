National Road Carriers Responds To Minister Brown's Announcement Work Is To Begin On The RONs

Today's announcement by Transport Minister Simeon Brown that NZTA expects to begin procurement, enabling works and construction of the first seven roads of national significance (RONs) in the next three years is welcome news for the freight sector.

The appointment of a project team to accelerate consenting, property acquisition, and design, in combination with the engagement of construction partners for the first seven roads shows this Government is serious about investing in infrastructure. It provides much needed certainty to the construction companies who can now invest in the people, resources and technology needed to deliver these critical projects.

Well planned roading that enables freight to be delivered safely and efficiently has been asked for by the transport industry for years. It is extremely pleasing to see the Coalition Government is delivering on its transport promises. The infrastructure can has been kicked down the road for far too long and action is long overdue.

Better roading delivers for all New Zealanders, the economic growth that will be unlocked by the RONs will not only facilitate efficient movement of goods and services and boost local economies it also contributes to the overall well-being and prosperity of the country.

These roads well known pain points across the network, prioritising progress on the RONs promises to both improve and save the lives of those who use them. This announcement is very much welcomed by NRC members.

