Call For The New Zealand Government To Appoint An Envoy To Combat Antisemitism
Today, Prime Minister Albanese announced the appointment of a special envoy to combat antisemitism, saying “there is no place for violence or hatred of any kind in Australia.”
The Australian appointment joins an international coalition of special envoys to combat antisemitism in the UK, USA, Canada and numerous European nations including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden and others*.
Holocaust Centre of New Zealand chair, Deborah Hart said, there is no place for violence or hatred of any kind in New Zealand and yet we have witnessed an exponential rise in antisemitism in the months since October 7th.”
Ms Hart said, “It is time that, like many countries around the world, New Zealand gets serious about battling the world’s oldest hatred – antisemitism. We call on the government to appoint a special envoy to combat antisemitism and work with envoys internationally to rout out this scourge in Aotearoa New Zealand”.
In June this year the Centre surveyed Jewish parents of school-aged children. A staggering 80% of respondents said their children had suffered antisemitic episodes in their schools. This was an increase in the survey results last year when just over 50% of the parents who completed the survey said their children had been subjected to antisemitism in school since October 7th 2023. The age range of children affected was 9 -18 years of age.
“The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand has been dealing with an influx of complaints about antisemitism in schools. Usually we might deal with two complaints a year. We are dealing with that amount on a weekly basis.”
President of the New Zealand Jewish Council, Juliet Moses said, “antisemitism is rife with Jewish institutions and individuals targeted.”
Ms Moses commented, “No matter what is going on internationally or politically, all people should be safe in New Zealand, including Jewish people.“
The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand and the New Zealand Jewish Council are calling for the government to appoint an envoy to combat antisemitism, joining those nations who are already confronting the threat of antisemitism.
*Special Envoys and Coordinators Combatting Antisemitism.
Chryssoula ALIFERI
Ambassador, Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Combatting Anti-Semitism and for the Protection of Holocaust Remembrance, Greece
Andrew BAKER
Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Combating Anti-Semitism
Luiz BARREIROS
Head of Delegation to IHRA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Portugal
Delphine BORIONE
Ambassador at Large for Human Rights responsible for inter-national issues relating to the Holocaust, looted property and remembrance, France
Michal COTLER-WUNSH
Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism
Arvydas DAUNORAVIČIUS
Lithuania’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Holocaust remembrance issues
Irena DIMITROVA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria and National Coordinator on combating antisemitism
David FERNANDEZ PUYANA
Ambassador, Permanent Observer of the UN University for Peace to the UN Office & intl. organizations in Geneva & Permanent Delegate of UPEACE to UNESCO
Simon GEISSBÜHLER
Ambassador, Head of Peace and Human Rights Division,
Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Switzerland
Alexandre GUESSEL
Special Representative of the Secretary General on antisemitic, anti-Muslim and other forms of religious intolerance and hate crimes, Council of Europe
Michel HEINTZ
Interministerial Delegate in charge of the coordination of policies to combat racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBTIQ+ hatred, Luxembourg
Felix KLEIN
Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Antisemitism
Olivier KLEIN
Former Minister, French national Delegate against racism, antisemitism and LGBTI-phobia
Robert KLINKE
Ambassador, Special Representative for Relations with Jewish Organisations, Issues relating to Antisemitism, International Sinti and Roma Affairs, Holocaust Remembrance
Deborah LIPSTADT
Ambassador, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism
Maria Fabiana LOGUZZO
Ambassador, Argentina’s Special Representative for the fight against Antisemitism and Head of Delegation to IHRA
Fernando K. LOTTENBERG
Commissioner to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Organization of American States
Sara LUSTIG
Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Croatia for Holocaust Issues and Combating Antisemitism
Øystein LYNGROTH
Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion and Belief, and head of the IHRA delegation, Norway
Deborah LYONS
Ambassador, Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism
Lord John MANN
UK Government Advisor on Antisemitism
Antonio MARTINO
Director, Department for Fostering Austrian-Jewish Cultural Heritage and Combating Antisemitism, Federal Chancellery, Austria
Bogdan MAZURU
Ambassador, Special Representative of the Government of Romania for the remembrance policies and for the fight against antisemitism and xenophobia
Ulf MELGAARD
Director, International law and Human rights, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark
Jaime MORENO
Coordinator of the Spanish National Plan against Antisemitism and Head of Delegation to IHRA
Giuseppe PECORARO
Italian Coordinator on Combating antisemitism, Italian Government
Rt Hon the Lord Eric PICKLES
UK Special Envoy on Post Holocaust Issues
Robert ŘEHÁK
Czech Republic’s Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues, Interfaith Dialogue and FoRB
Ringo RINGVEE
Estonia’s National coordinator of measures against anti-Semitism
Jillian SEGAL AO
Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Australia
Vince SZALAY-BOBROVNICZKY
Deputy State Secretary, Civil and Social Affairs. Prime Minister’s Office, Hungary
Ulrika SUNDBERG
Special Envoy to the OIC, Intercultural and Interfaith Dialogue of Sweden
Eddo VERDONER
National Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism, The Netherlands
Katharina VON SCHNURBEIN
European Commission Coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life