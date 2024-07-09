Call For The New Zealand Government To Appoint An Envoy To Combat Antisemitism

Today, Prime Minister Albanese announced the appointment of a special envoy to combat antisemitism, saying “there is no place for violence or hatred of any kind in Australia.”

The Australian appointment joins an international coalition of special envoys to combat antisemitism in the UK, USA, Canada and numerous European nations including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden and others*.

Holocaust Centre of New Zealand chair, Deborah Hart said, there is no place for violence or hatred of any kind in New Zealand and yet we have witnessed an exponential rise in antisemitism in the months since October 7th.”

Ms Hart said, “It is time that, like many countries around the world, New Zealand gets serious about battling the world’s oldest hatred – antisemitism. We call on the government to appoint a special envoy to combat antisemitism and work with envoys internationally to rout out this scourge in Aotearoa New Zealand”.

In June this year the Centre surveyed Jewish parents of school-aged children. A staggering 80% of respondents said their children had suffered antisemitic episodes in their schools. This was an increase in the survey results last year when just over 50% of the parents who completed the survey said their children had been subjected to antisemitism in school since October 7th 2023. The age range of children affected was 9 -18 years of age.

“The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand has been dealing with an influx of complaints about antisemitism in schools. Usually we might deal with two complaints a year. We are dealing with that amount on a weekly basis.”

President of the New Zealand Jewish Council, Juliet Moses said, “antisemitism is rife with Jewish institutions and individuals targeted.”

Ms Moses commented, “No matter what is going on internationally or politically, all people should be safe in New Zealand, including Jewish people.“

The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand and the New Zealand Jewish Council are calling for the government to appoint an envoy to combat antisemitism, joining those nations who are already confronting the threat of antisemitism.

