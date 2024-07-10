Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Interest Rates Freeze Shows Need To Take An Axe To Government Waste

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has once again held the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.5%. Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Sky-high interest rates are punishing Kiwi families and stunting economic growth. New Zealanders will keep getting relatively poorer until the OCR starts coming down, so the Government needs to be doing much more to get the inflation genie back into the bottle.

“The Government needs to get serious about slashing wasteful spending, but so far it’s done anything but. More spending, a bigger deficit and heaps more debt were the name of the game in May’s Budget.

“People demanded a return to sound financial management at the ballot box on 14th October. Kiwis’ wallets are squeezed, and this Government needs to give people what they voted for.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 