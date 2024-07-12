Nail The Remote Building Inspections’ Details Or Face Another ‘Leaky Home’ Crisis

The New Zealand Institute of Building Surveyors (NZIBS) is cautiously optimistic about the Government’s new plans for remote virtual building consent inspections.

However, its success will depend entirely on nailing the finer details or New Zealand will likely face another crisis of leaky home proportions, they say.

NZIBS President Darryl August says a similar concept deployed during COVID-19 was useful for some building elements. However, there would still be a need for physical inspections of more complex building elements.

Even the Government’s example of its effectiveness in the remote McKenzie District is impressive, he says.

But any enthusiasm for the concept is tempered by the Institute’s uncertainty of the likely risk profile to building owners and occupants.

“Our members see first-hand the financial impact, stress, misery and illnesses caused by the construction of defective buildings,” August says.

“So, we need to be especially sure of the risk profile for New Zealand building owners and occupants.

“The system may not be an appropriate ‘size fits all’ process and could have dire consequences for how cost, time, and quality are maintained to ensure successful projects are delivered.

“If the remote inspection process is flawed, we could see the result being the diminished value of our improving building stock – or another leaky homes’ saga.”

In preparation for the Government’s discussion document later this year, NZIBS is establishing a policy working group comprising members, homeowner support groups, contractors and other professionals to provide robust feedback.

