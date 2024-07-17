Government Must Cut Waste To Tame Inflation Beast

Responding to this morning’s Consumer Price Index inflation announcement, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy said:

“For the 37th month in a row Adrian Orr and the Reserve Bank have failed to keep inflation within the target band, punishing New Zealanders and driving up the cost of living.

“But monetary policy needs fiscal friends. The consistent stream of wasteful spending is pumping more cash into the economy, driving up prices and keeping non-tradable inflation higher than it needs to be.

“Nicola Willis must take strong action to curb government spending, starting with the shopping list of suggestions we have already provided to her. The hundreds of millions in film and video games subsidies, unscientific research funding, and corporate welfare dressed up as climate action are just some of the areas that are ripe for the picking.

“It is not enough to tinker at the edges, Nicola Willis must tame the inflation beast.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

The Taxpayers' Union operates a 24-hour media line for comment on taxpayer issues. Representatives are available on (04) 282 0302.

