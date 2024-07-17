Our Intentions: Treaty Settlement Commitments, Auckland Council Emergency Preparedness

Our intentions: How well are public organisations meeting Treaty settlement commitments?

We have published information about work we are doing to determine how well public organisations are set up to meet their Treaty settlement commitments.

Over the years, since it was signed in 1840, the Crown has not met its obligations to Māori under te Tiriti o Waitangi/the Treaty of Waitangi. In modern times, this has led to claims against the Crown through the Waitangi Tribunal. Since the 1980s, successive Governments have attempted to settle historical claims and provide redress for Treaty breaches.

By 2023, more than 100 settlements had been reached with more than 70 different groups, and further settlements will be reached in the future. For Treaty settlements to be enduring, public organisations need to meet these commitments in a timely and effective way.

Our performance audit will look at the oversight and monitoring role of Te Arawhiti (The Office for Māori Crown Relations), the role of Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission, and a selection of commitments held by a range of public organisations (including core Crown agencies and councils).

This work is an opportunity to support the integrity and durability of Treaty settlements by sharing examples of good practice and identifying opportunities for improvement. It is an opportunity to strengthen the way that public organisations are set up to meet Treaty settlement commitments, and to strengthen oversight, monitoring, and reporting arrangements for these.

Follow-up review of Auckland Council’s emergency preparedness

We have published information about follow-up work we are conducting to review Auckland Council’s progress in addressing the recommendations in our June 2023 report, Auckland Council: Preparedness for responding to an emergency.

As part of this work, Auckland Council has asked us to review its progress in addressing the recommendations of two external reviews of the Council’s response to extreme weather events in early 2023, and its emergency preparedness more generally.

