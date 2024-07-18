Picket Against Cuts To Care At Village At The Park, Newtown, Wellington

E tū and NZNO members and supporters will join residents and the local community at a picket this afternoon, to send a message to Village at the Park operators Arvida that we oppose cuts to staffing hours at the residential aged care facility.

The company is proposing a cut of more than 400 hours a week for care workers, nurses, and activity coordinators. These cuts are deeply opposed by workers, the residents they care for, their families, and the wider Newtown community.

When: 2pm – 4pm, Thursday 18 July

Where: Village at the Park entrance, Rintoul Street, Newtown, Wellington.

