Prioritise Builders’ Insulation Knowledge Over Rolling Back Regulations

Enhancing builders’ education and training on current minimum insulation standards will provide much greater scales of efficiency than rolling back regulations combating New Zealand’s unhealthy home habits.

So says the NZ Institute of Building Surveyors (NZIBS), who is urging Minister for Building and Construction Chris Penk to reconsider reviewing the H1 Building Code clause.

The Government’s rationale includes concerns over increased building costs and the complexity of current regulations, which typically occurs to any regulation that is amended significantly.

However, NZIBS spokesperson and Director of Resolution Building Consultants James Biscaldi argues that a rollback would undermine efforts to improve energy efficiency.

“Improved insulation is a cornerstone of modern building practices, reducing energy consumption and providing healthier living environments.

“The benefits of adhering to the updated insulation standards far outweigh the costs associated with their implementation. And we’re at a critical juncture where the quality of our homes directly impacts the health and well-being of our citizens.

“Rolling back insulation standards is not the solution; instead, we need to focus on educating our builders and industry professionals to ensure compliance and efficiency.”

Many of the perceived difficulties and costs associated with the new standards stem from a lack of understanding and proper training, Biscaldi says.

By providing comprehensive training and resources, the Government can ensure that the industry is well-equipped to meet these standards without significant additional costs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In the past, the industry faced similar challenges with weathertightness and fire safety regulations which were successfully overcome through targeted education and industry collaboration.

Biscaldi says manufacturers of enhanced and more robust building products have upskilled both their workforce and plants, at considerable time and cost, in preparation to provide the construction industry with superior products.

A rollback would create future uncertainties and dire financial consequences for these manufacturers, who may have to spend just as much time and money to retool their plant and remove regulatory compliant inventory.

Removing minimum insulation standards could lead to the rolling back of other building codes, something NZIBS is has serious concerns about.

The NZIBS calls on the Government to engage with industry stakeholders and prioritise educational initiatives over regulatory rollbacks.

By investing in education and training, Biscaldi says New Zealand can build a more knowledgeable workforce capable of constructing homes that meet modern standards of comfort, efficiency, and sustainability.

“We urge the Government to reconsider its proposal and instead focus on upskilling our builders. This approach will not only help in meeting insulation standards but also ensure that we are building homes that are fit for the future.”

© Scoop Media

