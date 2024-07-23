Grey Power New Zealand National President, Gayle Chambers, Applauded Health Minister, Shane Reti

Grey Power New Zealand National President, Gayle Chambers, applauded Health Minister, Shane Reti for putting a commissioner in place to rescue the failing Health NZ structure. Chambers hopes that this is a way forward to repairing long waiting lists for seniors in the areas of elective surgery and declining in-home care services.

Chambers says “I hope the assurance from Lester Levy that there will be no adverse impacts on the delivery of care in implementing a turnaround plan – rather, he and Health NZ will be seeking to bring the frontline closer to decision-making is true as this chaotic health system cannot continue”. Grey Power will keep a watching brief as to the progression of the new model.

