Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Grey Power New Zealand National President, Gayle Chambers, Applauded Health Minister, Shane Reti

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Grey Power New Zealand

Grey Power New Zealand National President, Gayle Chambers, applauded Health Minister, Shane Reti for putting a commissioner in place to rescue the failing Health NZ structure. Chambers hopes that this is a way forward to repairing long waiting lists for seniors in the areas of elective surgery and declining in-home care services. 

Chambers says “I hope the assurance from Lester Levy that there will be no adverse impacts on the delivery of care in implementing a turnaround plan – rather, he and Health NZ will be seeking to bring the frontline closer to decision-making is true as this chaotic health system cannot continue”. Grey Power will keep a watching brief as to the progression of the new model.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Grey Power New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 