NRC Welcomes Acceleration Of Northland Expressway As Public Private Partnership

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 4:52 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) welcomes the decision to accelerate the Northland Expressway as a three-phase public private partnership.

“This approach is 100% aligned with what we have been calling for from successive Governments,” says NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers.

“A pipeline of work that has the scale to attract infrastructure companies to commit to investing in both the equipment and people to deliver the quality transport network is needed to grow New Zealand’s economy.

“As we saw last weekend the route into the Northland region is vulnerable and this announcement will be welcomed by our members and the wider Northland business community.

“Combining the projects into a single corridor will mean less time and money spent on procurement, design and supporting project management.”

