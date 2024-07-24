IHC Slams Winston Peters' Use Of Retard As An Insult In Parliament

Yesterday was a sad day for Aotearoa New Zealand when the Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters, was asked by the Speaker of the House to withdraw his use of the term ‘retard’.

When an influential public figure uses this word in a derogatory manner, it reinforces stigma and negative stereotypes against people with intellectual disabilities.

It perpetuates harmful attitudes and shows that ableist attitudes towards intellectually disabled people in New Zealand are alive and well.

To add insult to injury, the Speaker called the behaviour unruly. So many other words could and should have been used - discriminatory, disrespectful, or intolerant.

IHC Self Advocacy Advisor David Corner has said the comment was very disrespectful towards people with intellectually disability. "It has been used in a way that means there is something wrong with them. It is very negative and we moved away from that language a long time ago."

David says Winston Peters should apologise and come to talk to a group of intellectually disabled people. "They could tell him about what it is like to live in New Zealand when you have an intellectual disability and people have attitudes like his."

We must have a more thoughtful, inclusive, and empathetic approach to language.

