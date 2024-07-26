Co-chairs Of Te Rūnanga Nui O Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori Welcome The Waitangi Tribunal Report - ‘Kei Ahotea Te Aho Matua.’

‘Kei Ahotea Te Aho Matua,’ is the 382 page Waitangi Tribunal report, regarding the urgent claim made by Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori (TRNKKM), has upheld their claims in relation to Kura Kaupapa Māori.

Co-chair of TRNKKM, Mr Rawiri Wright says, “We’re happy that this part of the issue has been settled, however, there is still much work to be done, work that we can accomplish and the Government, if they have the heart and willingness to assist us.

During the urgent claim hearings, Rawiri Wright, described the Kura Kaupapa Māori movement as an exercise in self determination – “a socio-political response by Māori, for Māori to combat, challenge and reverse the impacts of colonisation.” The Tribunal agreed that the “Kura Kaupapa Māori movement is an expression of tino rangatiratanga”.

The Tribunal described Kura Kaupapa Māori as “a proven model” where “success has been achieved, not through Crown support but, through the perseverance of Te Rūnanga Nui and kura whānau”.

The Tribunal noted that the Crown’s own evidence recorded that Māori educational success was heightened when Māori identity, language and culture are embedded in the governance, leadership, teaching and learning of kura, namely in Kaupapa Māori education environments.

The inquiry traversed the Crown’s review of Tomorrow’s Schools and its reform process, including its Education Work Programme, from 2018 – 2022 as they related to Kura Kaupapa Māori.

The Tribunal found that by failing to properly consider Kura Kaupapa Māori and by failing to consult or work in partnership with Te Rūnanga Nui the Crown’s conduct breached Treaty principles in several instances,.

The Tribunal also found that the Crown had breached the Treaty principles of active protection and partnership, “by failing to implement bespoke strategy and policy” for Kura Kaupapa Māori and that “the Crown’s current arrangements, wherein power to make final decisions on policy settings affecting Kura Kaupapa Māori, were not shared with Te Rūnanga Nui, who act on behalf of Kura Kaupapa Māori whānau.”

According to the Tribunal, these breaches of the Treaty have resulted in “a policy and regulatory framework for Kura Kaupapa Māori that is not fit for purpose” and “arrangements wherein the claimants do not have the powers afforded to them under the Treaty partnership to shape policy applicable to Kura Kaupapa Māori.”

The Tribunal was particularly struck by the poor state of buildings and infrastructure of several Kura Kaupapa Māori shown to them and paid tribute to the efforts of the whānau, tamariki and kaiako for the outstanding results they achieve despite those conditions.

The Tribunal has recommended that the Crown works urgently with Te Rūnanga Nui to develop a parallel pathway to address the needs of Kura Kaupapa Māori, including a range of critical policy, property and planning needs facing Kura Kaupapa Māori, saying “Kura Kaupapa Māori deserve effective policy now, not later”.

The Tribunal has also recommended the Crown commit to establishing a stand-alone Kaupapa Māori education authority, that would include Te Rūnanga Nui – acknowledging that the specifics of its structure, scope and operation will take some time to work through.

Dr Cathy Dewes, ONZM, who is the claimant of this urgent Treaty claim, told the Waitangi Tribunal that, “It is we who hold the solutions to our problems. Should the prow of our canoe turn too slowly, Kura Kaupapa Māori will decline under the control of the Ministry of Education and Government legislation and regulation.”

We are pleased that the Tribunal has agreed with these sentiments. The Tribunal said that, “the time for empty promises has passed.” They saw “first hand the calibre of the Raukura (graduates) produced by Kura Kaupapa Māori and just how important this kaupapa is to the preservation of te reo Māori and Mātauranga Maori”.

Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori invites the current government to work in partnership with them to develop a pathway forward, including the development of a parallel pathway and meaningful policy and strategy for Kura Kaupapa Māori Aho Matua.

Te Rūnanga Nui look forward to working with the Crown on a Kaupapa Māori Education pathway for Kura Kaupapa Māori with Te Rūnanga Nui as the Kaitiaki of Te Aho Matua.

Te Rūnanga Nui extends its aroha to the Tribunal panel who heard the urgent claim and the participants who gave evidence and supported the claim during the inquiry, including whānau of Kura Kaupapa Māori from around the country and members of Te Matakāhuki (including the Kōhanga Reo National Trust, Te Tauihu o Ngā Wānanga and Ngā Kura ā-Iwi o Aotearoa).

