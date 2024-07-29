Fed-up Thames’ Emergency Department Nurses To Stage Rally

Members of New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) employed at Thames Hospital’s emergency department (ED) will voice their frustrations at constant understaffing and increased workloads at a rally on Tuesday.

NZNO delegate Donna Sarjeant said Thames is a small but busy ED that covers the entire Coromandel, and staff has been under constant pressure for years, but recently they were led to believe relief was on its way.

"The CCDM (Care Capacity Demand Management) programme calculation, which works out the number of FTEs (full-time employees) did its first round of calculations this year," Ms Sarjeant said.

"It recommended 21.38 additional staff were needed which is about 50 percent higher than the current number - about 44.

"This recommendation was sent to the CCDM council for endorsement on 5 June but none of the new FTEs have officially been approved, so the employer unable to advertise these vacancies. It would previously have been confirmed and they could start advertising immediately."

She said staffing shortages within the Thames ED is resulting in overwhelming workloads and burnout among nurses therefore an additional 20-plus workers would have been a "Godsend" for both the community and staff.

"People aren’t getting the care they need in the community and the current situation is really difficult for nurses. They care about doing a good job for their communities but feel they cannot do this in the current conditions.

Ms Sarjeant said the situation was brought about by changes in the approval process for hiring new staff.

"We call upon the Government to address the staffing problem at Thames Hospital ED by funding proper patient care for all our loved ones."

The rally takes place from 11am to 1pm outside Thames Hospital on MacKay Street.

