New Zealand Horse Riders Petition The Government For Vulnerable Road User Status

The New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network (NZEAN) with the support of New Zealand Riding for the Disabled (NZRDA), Equestrian Sports New Zealand (ESNZ), The New Zealand Pony Club Association (NZPCA) and Te Hapori Hōiho - National Māori Horse Association Aotearoa Trust are formally asking for horse riders’ vulnerability to be recognised in land transport legislation.

NZEAN, on behalf of the equestrian community, is leading the House of Representatives petition, requesting changes to the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004 to include horse riders as a Vulnerable Road User group.

“Decision makers must view equestrian needs as equally as important as other user groups like cyclists and pedestrians” says Julia McLean, spokesperson for the Vulnerable Road User Campaign.

“We have received advice from a transportation and engineering firm specialising in transportation policy and legislation before lodging this petition. Parliamentary Services then carries out its own fact checking exercise,” says McLean.

https://petitions.parliament.nz/7903bbe1-bef3-4a14-3e6e-08dca632fe79

Dana Kirkpatrick, MP for East Coast and Grant McCallum, MP for Northland, look forward to receiving the petition at Parliament on the 15 of October.

A Change.org petition has been created at the request of the international horse-riding community to show their support, as they’ve either been there done that, or on a similar path for Vulnerable Road User Status,” says McLean.

https://chng.it/KHDMNCTSs7

“We have a wonderful support network, particularly in the United Kingdom and Australia, and not excluding Ireland, Canada and America,” says McLean

Background:

Let’s deal with the facts

There is currently no definition in the New Zealand Transport Agency literature to define a Vulnerable Road User (VRU). Pedestrians and cyclists are treated as vulnerable road users by Waka Kotahi and local authorities, which deliver the Government’s transport spend and Active Mode work programme.

The World Health Organisation provides a clear definition of a Vulnerable Road User. “Vulnerable road user” (VRU) is any “non-motorist” road user in the role of a pedestrian, a highway worker, a person riding an animal, a stranded motorist, a skateboarder, roller skater, a scooter, or a cyclist, to name a few (Ameratunga, Hijar et al. 2006).

May 2024 - The Victorian Legislative Assembly Economy and Infrastructure Committee’s Final Report for the inquiry into the Impact of Road Safety Behaviours on Vulnerable Road Users recommends horse riders be recognised as a VRU. It also recommends a VRU advisory group be established to inform road safety interventions and awareness campaigns, review the need to specify a lower speed limit to pass a horse, Government to introduce a road user hierarchy system so all road users understand their responsibility, to introduce Pass Wide and Slow messaging on signage and a new method to report dangerous driving. Inquiry into the impact of road safety behaviours on vulnerable road users (parliament.vic.gov.au)

The UK Highway Code (England, Scotland and Wales) was amended in January 2022. Horse Riders were already treated as a VRU, but a suite of changes to improve safety were introduced. The UK Highway Code now provides clarity and a hierarchy of road users (referenced by Victoria State inquiry). Pedestrians are most vulnerable followed by horse riders and cyclists (equally). It highlights that irrespective of the method of transport, those who can do the greatest harm have the greatest responsibility to reduce the danger or threat they may pose. Other changes include; vehicles must pass at no more than 10 mph, vehicles must allow at least 2m of space when passing. Dead Slow messaging (driver behaviour) is now incorporated into the Code https://www.gov.uk/guidance/the-highway-code

In New Zealand, horse riders are referred to as ‘other road user’ in the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004. The best example we can find to champion horse rider safety is 7.22(a)ii - a road user must exercise due care towards a person riding an animal on the road. Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004.

There is no rule around the speed in which you must pass a horse. Minimum speed limits are explicit for passing a school bus, towing a trailer, heavy vehicles and light rail. There is no rule around the minimum distance a vehicle should give a horse whilst passing. No suggestion or rules around driver behaviour and vehicle use whilst passing a horse No suggestion around rider visibility Horse riders are not listed as a Shared Path user.



Funding for alternative shared pathways to get vulnerable road users off the road is managed by Waka Kotahi, and in many cases a co-funding arrangement is made with local authorities to build new infrastructure.

In New Zealand’s Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004, shared pathway users are listed as pedestrians, cyclists, riders of mobility devices and wheeled recreational devices. Horse riders are not.

The Ministry of Transport’s Road to Zero Road Safety Strategy fails to mention horse riders, and this translates too little to no road safety messaging at a local or national level. Road-to-Zero-strategy_final.pdf (transport.govt.nz)

NZEAN have designed yellow and pink hi vis vests with Pass Wide and Slow messaging to educate road users on what we require of them. The Pass Wide and Slow message is Worldwide.

New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network – Its vision is that horse riding on public land in New Zealand is preserved for future generations, and that we retain, regain, and improve equestrian access and road safety nationwide. It is a charitable trust and supports equestrian advocacy groups to engage with decision makers around the country.

Equestrian Sports New Zealand – is the national sports organisation for equestrians in Aotearoa, New Zealand. We aim to provide safe environments for our members and the wider equestrian community, to enjoy competition and recreational equestrian pursuits at all levels of participation. www.nzequestrian.org.nz

New Zealand Riding for the Disabled –Riding for the Disabled (RDA) was formally introduced to New Zealand in 1962. Today, there are 48 groups affiliated to NZRDA and located in every region throughout the country, from Kaitaia in the north and all the way down to Invercargill in the south. The Core Purpose of NZRDA is to provide interaction with horses to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for people experiencing disability, or who have specific challenges or needs. We aim to enable and support them to achieve good lives including meaningful participation in, and contribution to, important life activities and roles in their community.

Te Hapori Hōiho - National Māori Horse Association Aotearoa Trust - brings awareness and further culturally validates Māori horsemen and women. Te Hapori Hōiho aims to consolidate the unique values of our Māori culture, and affirms our values and connection to the whenua, Reo, whakapapa and whānau through our horses. Te Hapori Hōiho (tehaporihoiho.org)

New Zealand Pony Club Association – The New Zealand Pony Clubs Association (NZPCA) is a not for profit, youth voluntary organisation for young people interested in ponies/horses and riding. The NZPCA is represented nationally by its 90 Clubs, 136 Branches and over 7500 members. We provide instruction on riding and horse/pony management with a structured certificate system that allows young people to gain qualifications, promoting the highest ideals of behaviour, sportsmanship, citizenship and loyalty, to create strength of character and self-discipline. New Zealand Pony Club - Home (nzpca.org)

