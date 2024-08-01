Devil Will Be In The Detail For Te Pūkenga Changes

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is cautiously optimistic about some of the measures in the government’s proposed plan for vocational education and training, but the devil is likely to be in the detail and deep cuts still loom.

The consultation document, released by Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills Penny Simmonds today, proposes that polytechnics with a “pathway to sustainability” will standalone, while others, likely to be regional provides, will continue in a “federation” led by Open Polytechnic. The document also foreshadows some funding changes which are steps in the right direction.

Te Pou Ahurei Takirua - Ahumahi | Assistant National Secretary – Industrial, Daniel Benson-Guiu says “we have asked for vocational education and training to be kept public, local and quality and there are signs that our message has been heard.”

“We welcome any funding increase for this sector, and the shift of some money from work-based learning back to provider-based education is positive.”

“However, there are still some grave concerns for the future. In particular, we fear ‘pathways to sustainability’ translates as cuts to courses, programmes and provision of education to students – especially in the regions.”

“It also looks as though the government’s vision for sustainability in the regions is largely based on increased online delivery in places where access to technology and good internet is not a given.”

“People living in places like Northland, Gisborne, Rotorua and the West Coast are worried about having the skilled workforce they need for their communities to thrive. We need more nurses, plumbers, builders and mechanics and we need them in every part of the country.”

