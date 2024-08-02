Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
TVNZ Must Be Sold Before It’s Too Late

Friday, 2 August 2024, 10:41 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the government to sell off TVNZ before it’s too late following reports that the state-owned broadcaster faces a $30 million shortfall.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“The world is changing, we need to change with it. When people can access information from anywhere in the world at the click of a button they are of course going to increasingly turn away from traditional TV.

“With viewership, revenue and trust all falling, it won’t be long until TVNZ isn’t worth anything at all. TVNZ should be sold while it’s still worth something.

“A private operator will be able to innovate and adapt a lot more easily that a state-owned broadcaster. With less and less Kiwis watching the news anyway, there is simply no justification for keeping it in state ownership.”

