Nominations Have Opened For The 2024 Entrust Election

It’s election time again for the election of five trustees for Entrust, New Zealand’s largest energy trust.

The Trust has again appointed Warwick Lampp from electionz.com Ltd as its independent returning officer to manage the process.

“Entrust has a majority ownership of Vector and the Entrust election usually draws a lot of interest from aspiring candidates and we’re expecting that same level of interest this year.” said Mr Lampp.

Candidates must be Entrust beneficiaries, must live within the Entrust District, be connected to the Vector network and be nominated by one separate consumer whose name appears on the consumers roll for Entrust. Each candidate needs to provide a brief candidate profile and a recent photo.

The nomination period is now open and closes at 5pm on Monday 26 August 2024. Nomination forms and a candidate handbook are available from www.electionz.com/entrust, or by request from electionz.com on freephone 0800 666 030, or email to iro@electionz.com.

If more than five candidates are nominated an election will be carried out by postal voting only. Voting papers will be mailed out to approximately 340,000 eligible voters from 10 October with voting closing at 5pm on Friday 25 October.

© Scoop Media

