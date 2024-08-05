Time To Pull The Plug On EV Charging Rort

Following the opening of a new taxpayer-funded EV charging hub in Tauranga, the Taxpayers’ Union is renewing calls for the government to pull the plug on taxpayer funding for EV chargers that do not reduce NZ’s net emissions and only serve to line the pockets of the already wealthy.

ChargeNet, who built the Hub, has received more than $7 million in corporate welfare while one it’s directors and shareholders was actively involved in campaigning against National at the last election based on misleading claims about the impact of EVs on the climate through his sock-puppet charity Better NZ Trust.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Simeon Brown knows that transport emissions are already governed under the Emissions Trading Scheme. Any reduction in transport emissions will simply free up carbon credits to be used by other emitters elsewhere. The net effect on the climate is zero.

“Why then, is he continuing to pump millions of dollars into the pockets of the very people who campaigned against him when there is no absolutely no reason to do so? We wouldn’t expect the Government to subsidise petrol stations when cars were first invented, EV chargers shouldn’t be any different.

“It’s time for the Government to acknowledge that their policy to build 10,000 EV chargers is a poor use of taxpayer money and instead focus on things that will bring the cost down such as cutting the red tape stopping more EV chargers from being constructed privately.”

Note: The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

The Taxpayers' Union operates a 24-hour media line for comment on taxpayer issues.

© Scoop Media

