Calls For Tenants, Landlords And Homeowners To Check Their Bathroom Heaters

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) reminds New Zealanders to check their bathrooms for a potentially dangerous recalled heater.

Since May 2024, all S2068 Serene Bathroom Heaters have been recalled after the heaters were found to have a defect by WorkSafe NZ, which has resulted in a number of fires. It is now illegal to use this heater.

MBIE has been working with all known suppliers of these heaters, however many are still being used in New Zealand.

MBIE has been made aware of 18 fire events resulting from S2068 heaters, at least two of which have occurred in recent months since the recall was first issued.

“Checking your bathroom and seeing if you have one of the recalled heaters in there is the first step in making sure you, and your family’s home is safer,” says Ian Caplin, Business Specialist.

“It’s incredibly important that these heaters are removed as soon as possible.

“We have heard from suppliers that some people may have chosen to ignore the recall notice after being approached.

"If you have one of these heaters, it’s important to know that these products have been recalled because they can cause serious harm, so they shouldn’t be ignored.

MBIE recommends you first contact the business you purchased the S2068 model from to arrange return of the goods under the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) and for either a safe replacement (if available) or a refund.

If the heater has been installed by fixed wiring, consumers should not remove the heater themselves and should arrange with the supplier for its safe removal by an electrician.

“It doesn’t matter if you rent your home or own it, if you have one of the recalled heaters, contact the electrician who installed it, the company you bought it from, or your landlord, and ensure its disconnected and replaced with a safe and fit for purpose model,” says Mr Caplin.

“Landlords are responsible for the heaters that they have provided in rental homes they own. Ensuring they are safe is part of that responsibility.

“Suppliers in New Zealand also have a responsibility to provide consumers with a remedy when a product is deemed unsafe which is why having a recalled product remedied won’t cost the consumer.”

For more information go to the Product Safety website.

© Scoop Media

