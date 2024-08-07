We Were Failed And Stripped Of Our Rights

“We were failed and stripped of our rights” - Care experienced rangatahi deliver powerful submissions to select committee over section 7AA repeal.

Seven representatives from VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai including care experienced rangatahi and their advocates have addressed the Social Services and Community Committee with powerful oral submissions today.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour introduced her bill to repeal section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act in May, which requires the ministry to consider whakapapa and the Treaty of Waitangi when making decisions about children and young people in state care.

Three key speakers from VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai addressed the committee, including Regional Youth Council Chair Jake Gibbons who spent 18 years of his life in care.

“I transitioned out of the care system before section 7AA saw the light of day. And let me tell you, throughout my time in state care, my culture, my heritage—my very essence—was systematically denied to me.”

He told the committee his caregivers refused to let him attend a Māori school, and deliberately kept him away from his culture.

“I grew up without any connection to my whakapapa, lost in a sea of ignorance and silence.”

“My sister faced the same cold rejection. When she expressed a simple desire to learn about our culture, to attend a Māori school, she was met with sneers, her curiosity branded as ‘disgusting’.”

Regional Youth Council Chair Lisa McLaren also delivered an oral submission, and after spending years in care is concerned the most important voices still won’t be heard.

“We speak as experts with special expertise, and that is lived experience of the state care system. We truly are the primary stakeholders in this space, because we know more than anyone else exactly what is at stake here.”

“The prospect of the s7AA repeal is simply another issue among a lengthy list of issues we have been vocal on with no assurance from this government that our recommendations will be taken in good faith.”

Both Gibbons and McLaren are fearful the repeal could see the atrocities of the past repeated.

“It would strip away the only statutory safeguard that specifically protects the interests of tamariki Māori within the care system. Without it, the systemic biases and failures that have historically marginalised us will continue unchecked” says Gibbons.

McLaren agrees, and told the committee there’s still time to make the right decision.

“We still have time to offer the care experienced community some hope that the state has paid attention to the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s report.”

“We have this chance here to show survivors the state meant it when they said we are heard, and we are believed, and that is by not supporting the repeal of 7AA.”

VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai CEO Tracie Shipton was there in support of the submissions, and says it’s imperative the voices of these young people are heard.

“Here we are in the select committee debating legislation that was introduced as recently as 2022. Back then it received no support, so it’s hard to comprehend that despite all the advice to the contrary, National and NZ First seem determined to kowtow to their coalition partner.”

“The two key groups of stakeholders in this – the voice of lived experienced represented by VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai, and the voices of Oranga Tamariki kaimahi represented by the PSA are overwhelmingly against this. So how did a couple of anecdotal examples of poor practice overtake this?”

