Drug Courier Jailed For Smuggling 2 Kilograms Of Methamphetamine

An Irish national has been sentenced to two-years-and-10-months’ imprisonment following the seizure of nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from his luggage at Auckland Airport in November 2023.

Lawrence Lam, who was 19 years old at the time of his arrest, was convicted of importation of a Class A controlled drug. He will be deported after serving his sentence.

Customs officers searched the man’s luggage after questioning him on his arrival from Malaysia last November, where the defendant had lived for several years. They located approximately 1.91 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in the lining of five cardboard boxes in his luggage.

Cardboard boxes concealed in luggage hid methamphetamine / Supplied

X-rays showed inconsistencies and led to nearly 2 kilograms of methamphetamine in the suitcase / Supplied

Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Paul Williams, said Customs officers trusted their training and followed up on significant questions regarding this travelling, which ultimately led to the successful seizure of nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine.

“Customs officers are vigilant for the signs that indicate potential criminal behaviours, and that vigilance has once again paid off in this case,” Mr Williams says.

The 1.91 kilograms of methamphetamine would have been worth up to NZ$760,000, and the seizure has stopped over $2 million in social harm and cost to New Zealand.

Anyone with information about possible smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

