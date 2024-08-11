Is New Zealand's Climate Agency Risking Lives With Missing Historical Data?

Shouldn’t a failure by a government agency to properly plan for extreme weather events in which 11 people, including a toddler, were killed and billions in damage caused result in at least a formal inquiry – if not prosecution?

There were consequences in 1995 when 13 students and a DOC manager plunged 30 metres to their deaths on rocks when a viewing platform above Cave Creek gave way. That inquiry saw the resignations of DOC management and the Conservation Minister who wore Westminster accountability for the failings of his department.

Accountability was demanded in 2008 when six students from Elim College and a teacher were swept to their deaths in a flash flood during an outdoor pursuits course run at a gorge in the central North Island by the Sir Edmund Hillary Outdoor Pursuits Centre (OPC). The tragedy was reported in Time magazine.

The gist of the official inquiry was that the weather warning for the day had left out the crucial word “thunderstorms”, and the Ed Hillary guides on the school trip had not been aware of previous fatalities in the gorge – including one of the centre’s own instructors in 1977 – because institutional memory had been lost:

“All of the elements of the 15 April tragedy were foreseeable. Indeed, parallels could be struck between each of the contributing causes of the 15 April incident and some earlier incidents on OPC files. The knowledge that might have prevented the tragedy on 15 April that could have been learnt from past incidents was dispersed as staff left the organization.”

The Hillary Centre was prosecuted and fined $480,000 for its negligence.

More recently, foreseeability has been at the centre of guilty pleas in the Whakaari/White Island tragedy and, latterly, Whangarei Boys High for a drowning on a caving trip during a rainstorm.

Then, on 13/14 February 2023, ex-tropical Cyclone Gabrielle swept across Hawke’s Bay, killing 11 people including a toddler.

While climate change activists, politicians, and NIWA were quick to capitalise the tragedy as a climate change superstorm punishing New Zealand for CO sin, some, like investigative journalist Ian Wishart, questioned that narrative and said NIWA had “lost” records of much bigger historic storms which – had they been factored in – would have given a more accurate appreciation of risk.

Back in March 2023, Wishart wrote:

“A NIWA database claiming to document major historic climate events for journalists and researchers has no records of most of New Zealand’s biggest historic storms…The media and politicians rely on briefings and resources from NIWA, including its searchable Historic Weather Events Catalogue that allows quick access to data on ‘major’ storms in the past. Want to know about big storms in Esk Valley? Just punch it in.

“Except, and this is the elephant in the climate change room, most of New Zealand’s biggest storms between 1868 and 1890 (a random period selected to examine) are not actually in there. And if most of the major events from the 1800s are not there, what about the 1900s?

“Why is this critically important? It’s fundamental to ‘trusting the science’ because public and political faith requires science to maintain complete and trustworthy records. A failure to do a proper data search of historical storm records and upload them means the public, politicians, insurers, banks and even the news media are receiving flawed information…”

Wishart was right

Wishart’s warning turned out to be on the money. A couple of weeks ago, the report of the Independent Review of Cyclone Gabrielle flooding in Hawke’s Bay found that major historic flooding events had been missed in NIWA’s climate risk advice to the local regional council, with the result that the council planners didn’t realise just how bad flooding in the region could get. Flood protection systems had been easily overwhelmed, 100,000 people were at risk with no evacuation plan and, as noted, 11 people died.

NIWA has so far refused to answer Centrist questions on the Gabrielle flooding report, choosing instead to get its minister Judith Collins to respond. The problem is the response was an ultimately false statement arguing semantics about which of its two databases NIWA uses for climate research.

As it turns out, we report in our main story that the assurances NIWA provided Collins (and which she published under her own name) are false. That alone is grounds for the Minister to take action against NIWA in our view, but it’s akin to getting Al Capone on tax.

Our message to Judith Collins is simple:

You did not cause this problem, you inherited it. However, it is now in your power to do something about it.

Aug. 11, 2024, Auckland, New Zealand (published by Centrist)

By Ian Wishart

