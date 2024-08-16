Unions: RSE Changes Will Deepen Exploitation Of Migrant Workers

FIRST Union and NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi are strongly opposed to the Government's changes to the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Scheme, which will mean the wages of many migrant workers will be cut, while forcing them to pay even more for accommodation.

It can now be revealed that that there was no consultation with workers or unions before yesterday’s announcement, as confirmed by MBIE to the NZCTU.

"Every worker deserves to be treated with fairness and respect, and yet these changes trample on the dignity of migrant workers at a time when we should be strengthening their rights and entitlements, not weakening them," said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"The RSE scheme already took advantage of vulnerable workers through low-pay and poor conditions, and it was rife for abuse from unscrupulous employers. The changes announced today will mean that migrant workers trying to support their families will face even greater exploitation and abuse."

"It is unacceptable that there wasn’t any consultation with workers or their union representatives about this policy, despite the massive impact it will have on their lives. This Government is shamelessly in the pocket of business interests and doesn’t want to know about working people."

FIRST Union General Secretary Dennis Maga said the Government was already slashing thousands of jobs directly and indirectly across the country and was now making it easier and cheaper for employers to recruit and exploit migrant workers.

"No wonder we’re seeing record departures of New Zealanders at the moment - the Government is systematically depressing local wages and this policy change gives employers an opportunity to drive labour costs even lower," said Mr Maga.

"Migrant workers are already at a greater risk of exploitation following this Government’s disestablishment of the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group in May, which Minister Brooke Van Velden said was not a priority."

"I think what she meant is that it was inconvenient for the Government to hear contrary policy advice when this Government intends to push ahead with making modern slavery an accepted part of business supply chains either way."

"The requirement in existing immigration policy that employers must pay 10 percent above minimum wage to RSE workers is key to avoid a dampening effect on wages across the economy - that is now gone, thanks to the party of supposed expert economic managers."

"This Government simply does not care about workers’ wages in New Zealand and it cares even less about the protections and rights we extend to those who’ve come to our country in search of a better life."

© Scoop Media

