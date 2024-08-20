Human Rights Review Confirms Widespread Migrant Worker Exploitation

The NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi is calling on the Government to take immediate action to end migrant worker exploitation in Aotearoa following the release of the Human Rights Commission review of the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme.

“The report provides compelling evidence that workers are being exploited as a consequence of the AEWV policy settings, and that a few tweaks to the system won’t work – it requires a fundamental overhaul,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“Workers are currently losing pay, living in poverty, and sliding into an informal economy where they are exploited with little or no pay and long hours, and are being verbally and physically assaulted. Workers have been repeatedly denied access to union representation and have failed to have their rights upheld.

“These policy settings are completely in the Governments hands – so it could end that exploitation if it chose to. The CTU is calling on the government to respond immediately to the findings of this report, meaningfully consult with migrant workers, community groups, and unions, and set out how it will implement the recommendations.

“The report repeatedly cites strong government and business relationships with unions as an effective means of supporting migrant workers and preventing their exploitation. Regulations must ensure that unions have rights to access workplaces to bring unjust practices to light.

“There must be proper resourcing for the parts of government responsible for labour rights, migrant exploitation, and prosecuting employers who don’t play by the rules.

“Concerns about the potential for human trafficking are confirmed in this review, and the need to implement modern slavery legislation. Unfortunately, we have a Prime Minister and Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety who have said modern slavery is “not a priority”.

“Every worker deserves to be treated with fairness and respect and has a right to a workplace that is free of exploitation and abuse. There is no place for migrant exploitation in a decent society,” said Wagstaff.

