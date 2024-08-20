Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Proposed Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Plan: A Weak Response That Misses The Target

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Public Health Communication Centre

Health, energy and business experts are warning that the government’s second greenhouse gas ‘Emissions Reduction Plan” lacks the ambition needed to reach its target and will have consequences for our population’s health.

In the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre (Proposed Emissions Reduction Plan: A weak response to a weak target), Professor Simon Hales and co-authors examine the plan which is open for submissions until 25 August.

“The proposed ERP2 contains a number of tactics that will delay clear decarbonisation targets and mechanisms to enable NZ to meet its emission targets. This is a high-risk strategy for the country as it will result in increased costs for the offsetting that will be needed. It lacks ambition and the direction we need to create an environment for innovative, mitigation and adaptation policies,” says Professor Hales. 

The main technological proposals for emissions reduction technologies are speculative and unproven according to Professor Hales. “For example, the plan assumes that carbon capture and storage will be commercially and technically viable from 2027 for gas production and from 2030 for the petrochemical industry. It assumes that effective methane inhibitors will become available in 2028.” 

“In the same vein, the plan holds up restoration of wetlands as an example of a “nature-based solution” that could support emissions reduction. However, the Government has introduced policy that will weaken protection of wetlands to allow for increased coal mining. It has introduced the Fast-track Approvals Bill which will probably override a number of existing laws that protect the environment. So where is the commitment to these solutions?” says Professor Hales.

The authors recommend adopting a broader, whole-of-society approach to climate change policies, taking into consideration synergies and trade-offs between energy sources, transport, food production, diet and environmental protection.

