Upper Hutt Principals Call For Slow Down To Pace Of Change

The Upper Hutt Principals' Association (UHPA) joins their colleagues across the country, including the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF), Wellington Regional Primary Principals' Association (WRPPA), and other regional associations, in voicing their deep concerns regarding the Government’s accelerated implementation of the national curriculum changes.

While we recognize the need for continuous improvement within our education system to better serve all students, the current pace of reform is proving to be unrealistic and unsustainable. The tight deadlines imposed on schools for these changes are creating significant challenges, exacerbating existing issues, particularly around staffing shortages, and placing undue pressure on our educators.

One of the most alarming aspects of this situation is the misrepresentation of data that has been used to justify these changes. The claims of a widespread crisis in literacy and numeracy do not align with the experiences of many schools in our region. This misuse of data not only diminishes the hard work of our teachers but also adds unnecessary stress to an already overburdened workforce.

We are also concerned about the lack of experienced facilitators available to support the professional development required for the effective implementation of these curriculum changes. Schools are being left to navigate these complex transitions independently, which is neither fair nor sustainable.

The situation is further complicated by the absence of adequate learning support provisions, particularly for our most vulnerable student groups, including Māori, Pacific learners, and children with additional learning needs. Without a clear and funded plan to address these needs, any curriculum changes will fail to serve the very students they are intended to benefit.

In addition to the above concerns, the current approach risks disregarding the unique strategic plans that schools have developed in close consultation with their communities. These plans, which reflect the specific needs and aspirations of our students and families, are in danger of being overshadowed by a one-size-fits-all approach from the Government.

In light of these issues, the UHPA urges the Government to reconsider the pace and approach of these curriculum changes. We support the calls from other regional associations for the Government to:

Slow down the pace of change to allow schools sufficient time to implement changes effectively.

Provide adequate resources and support for professional development and implementation.

Engage in genuine consultation with principals and teachers to inform the reform process.

Re-evaluate the data being used to justify the changes and ensure it accurately reflects the realities within our schools.

Our primary focus must continue to be to deliver quality education that meets the needs of every child. Rushing through significant curriculum reforms without proper consideration, support, and collaboration risks undermining the stability of our schools and the wellbeing of our students and teachers.

We strongly advocate for a more collaborative process that respects the professional judgement of educators and the voices of our communities. The wellbeing of our teachers and students is paramount, and any changes to the curriculum must be made with their best interests at heart.

