EDS Responds To Changes To Fast-track Bill

Sunday, 25 August 2024, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The changes to the Fast-track Approvals Bill announced today which shift decision-making away from Ministers to expert panels have been welcomed by EDS.

“These changes are important but there is more to be fixed to make this an acceptable law,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“The main problem with the Bill remains that the decision-making criteria are still heavily weighted in favour of development over the environment. Given the way the purpose clause is drafted, it’s hard to see any project being turned down, whether by Ministers or by panels. That really needs redrafting to introduce some reasonable balance so that bad projects don’t get through.

“Other changes indicated include allowing more time for submitters to engage, which is a good thing. Some projects are complicated and need more time for careful consideration. But providing more time in circumstances when the decision is a fait accompli because of biased criteria is not a real concession. Also, it’s not clear if standing for submitters has been widened or not.

“Another change is that applicants who have had their project turned down previously will now be required to say so in their applications. But that has no relevance to decision-making either. It is a chimera aimed to alleviate concerns about consent double-dipping. The solution here is to not allow any projects that have been turned down through other processes to enter the fast-track process

“Finally, we note that the number, range and type of projects has been released. EDS’s OIA request for the names of those projects was declined but we have lodged a complaint with the Ombudsman and are hopeful of a favourable ruling soon. What is clear is that this country does not have capacity to stand up 384 expert panels, so the projects to be ultimately scheduled will need to be whittled down considerably,” Mr Taylor concluded.

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

