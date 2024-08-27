Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Global Concerns Over New Zealand's Proposed Vape Legislation

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 2:54 pm
Press Release: CAPHRA

CAPHRA Exposes Global Concerns About New Zealand's Proposed Vape Legislation

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) is raising alarm over New Zealand's proposed changes to the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill 2024. The proposed legislation, which includes a ban on disposable vapes, poses a significant risk to New Zealand's progress towards its Smokefree 2025 goal.

New Zealand has been recognised as a global leader in tobacco harm reduction, with vaping playing a crucial role in reducing smoking rates. The proposed ban on closed system vapes, which are popular among those transitioning from smoking, threatens to reverse this progress.

A prominent British tobacco harm reduction advocate, Clive Bates, expressed disappointment with New Zealand's decision to ban disposable vapes. He said, "This hasty response to the moral panic surrounding youth vaping threatens to undermine New Zealand’s otherwise exemplary success."

An Australian tobacco harm reduction advocate, Dr. Mendelsohn criticised New Zealand's decision as a "serious mistake." He argued that the ban on disposable vapes was a reaction to moral panic over youth vaping and warned that it could undermine New Zealand's success in tobacco control. Mendelsohn urged New Zealand to learn from Australia's failures with its prescription-only vape policy and reconsider its approach.

Closer to home, Dr. Marewa Glover, a behavioural scientist and tobacco harm reduction advocate, said, "The ban on non-refillable e-liquid pods and cartridges directly undermines a product characteristic that helped make vaping one of the most popular and effective aids to stopping smoking".

“Vaping has been a key factor in the rapid decline of smoking in New Zealand. The smoking rate fell from 11.9% in 2020 to 6.8% in 2023, largely due to the accessibility and effectiveness of vaping products. By banning closed system vapes, the government risks making it harder for people who smoke to access these effective smoking cessation tools,” said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA.

CAPHRA urges the New Zealand government to reconsider the proposed ban on closed system vapes and instead focus on policies that support adult smokers in their journey to quit smoking. “The government should prioritise evidence-based approaches that balance youth protection with adult access to harm reduction tools,” said Ms Loucas.

CAPHRA stands ready to collaborate with New Zealand policymakers to develop strategies that safeguard public health while keeping the momentum towards a smoke-free New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

