Fast-track Approvals Bill Still Fundamentally Flawed, Despite Welcome Changes

Forest & Bird has welcomed the news today that the Government has listened to the tens of thousands of New Zealanders who have raised growing concerns about the proposed Fast-track Approvals Bill. These recommended changes include a significant backdown by the Government on the original intention to have just three Ministers as final decision-makers on projects.

“Today’s announcement that final decisions on projects will not sit with just three Ministers but with the expert panel, is good news and reflects the strength of public opposition, not to mention some strong feedback from the likes of the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment.” says Forest & Bird Chief Executive, Nicola Toki.

“It is clear the government is feeling the pressure from the people of New Zealand. However, we must remain vigilant. We can’t afford to take our eyes off the ball yet, or we risk losing more of our unique natural heritage that defines us.”

Importantly, there are no changes announced to the hierarchy in the bill that currently prioritises development over the environmental principles in the conservation and environmental legislation covered by the bill.

“New Zealanders aren’t silly, and we can all see that the proposed Fast-track Approvals Bill as yet retains overriding of longstanding environmental laws, which means that the wildlife and wild places New Zealanders love, and expect to be protected, are still at risk.”

The Government has also today released a summary of the types of fast-track projects and their regional distribution.

“There is no breakdown on what kinds of projects are in which region and there is no information on individual projects themselves, rendering the information largely meaningless to local communities,” Ms Toki says.

“Winning an election isn’t the only part of a democratic process, and people are rightfully concerned about the lack of public participation and local input into proposed projects in places they live.

“It’s still deeply concerning that the government does not intend to release the list of projects until after select committee has reported back. If these projects stack up, what is there to hide?”

Forest & Bird is urging the Government to continue to listen to the public, and to send the final list of projects to the environment committee of Parliament for public scrutiny before MPs vote on them.

