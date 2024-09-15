Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Submissions Open On Amendment Paper No 84 To The Regulatory Systems (Economic Development) Amendment Bill

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:04 am
Press Release: EDSI Committee

29 August 2024

We have decided to extend the deadline for submissions on the Regulatory Systems (Economic Development) Amendment Bill to invite submissions on amendments proposed by the Minister for Economic Development, in Amendment Paper No 84. Have your say on possible amendments to the bill, as proposed by the Amendment Paper.

The amendments would alter the Telecommunications Act 2001 (the Act). Provisions introduced into the Act to support the Ultra-Fast Broadband Initiative are set to expire on 1 January 2025. Some of the amendments would:

  • reinstate, for three years, fibre providers’ rights to enter shared property to install and extend fibre infrastructure
  • clarify that fibre providers’ rights to enter shared property to maintain fibre infrastructure continue indefinitely
  • continue to require fibre providers to be members of an approved dispute resolution scheme.

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Thursday, 19 September 2024.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the Amendment Paper
  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

